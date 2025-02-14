Dragon Ball Daima Finally Makes GT Fan Favorite Form Canon

It has finally happened. When Dragon Ball Daima first introduced us to the long-awaited Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, shonen fans were left wondering if the spin-off series would actually pull the trigger on bringing one of the biggest forms from the Grand Tour into the canon. Well we have good news for you Dragon Ball fans as the side story has done the impossible. A long-awaited transformation has finally been made canon and we have all the goods when it comes to how Goku has finally been able to bring the form that Dragon Ball GT fans have been waiting to see.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Super Saiyan 4 is now canon. Thanks to Dragon Ball Daima’s eighteenth episode, “Awakening”, Son Goku has learned how to harness the power of the Grand Tour transformation in the Demon Realm thanks to an assist from Neva. In fighting against Gomah’s new form, Goku regains his tail and is able to achieve the transformation that sees him tap into his Oozaru power and become a Super Saiyan 4 for the first time in the official canon. Now as to why he never uses this power in Dragon Ball Super is anyone’s guess.

Super Saiyan 4 Is Here

The biggest changes that you’ll see are the slight variations in the coloring of Goku’s new form from the original Grand Tour, striking any of the black from Super Saiyan 4 and instead having it all be a dark red. On top of this, Goku is using the transformation as a child, which is something that GT never did as it would routinely make Son change from a kid to an adult. Needless to say, this might just be one of the biggest events in the Dragon Ball franchise in some time and shows that Daima was truly made in the spirit of Dragon Ball GT.

Dragon Ball Daima only has two episodes left until the end of its series but with this giant reveal, it’s clear that anything can happen. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on everything related to Super Saiyan 4’s introduction into the Dragon Ball series so stay tuned as we come to grips with this monumental shift in the shonen universe.

