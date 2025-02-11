Dragon Ball Daima Producer Talks Upcoming Finale

There are only a handful of episodes left in Dragon Ball Daima before the mini Z-Fighters bring their trek through the Demon Realm to a close. Thanks to this fact, anime fans are speculating if the first season is only the opening salvo for Daima or if the show’s conclusion might give fans a surprise announcement regarding Dragon Ball Super’s return. In a new interview with producer Akio Iyoku, more details have been revealed for the upcoming twentieth episode of the latest anime series that might bring the Z-Fighters’ journey to return to normal to an end.

In the recent interview, Iyoku had quite a few details to share regarding the origins of Daima and how it was connected to none other than Dragon Ball GT. When it comes to the upcoming finale, here’s what Akio had to share, “There are action scenes that will fully meet everyone’s expectations. The climax battle is absolutely amazing! There are parts of the story that you can imagine, and parts that you can’t, but maybe it will turn out that way, and maybe it won’t… I’m sure you’ll be like, “Wow!” If you watch it again from the beginning, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it even more.”

Daima’s Grand Tour

When it came to how Daima was modeled after Dragon Ball GT, the producer of the latest anime was more than willing to break it down, “I was conscious of the generation in their early 30s and older who have grown up and have children. I wanted to make an anime that parents and children could watch together. They are the generation that watched ‘Dragon Ball GT‘ as children. I was conscious of that, and my attempt to create a new anime series like ‘GT’ became the starting point.”

Akio even went one step further, detailing how it was Akira Toriyama’s idea to transform all of the Z-Fighters into children, rather than just Son Goku, “A big theme of this work is to have a wider audience, and although this is hindsight, I feel that by making Goku smaller, the entry point has become wider. I never thought that everyone would be small, but of course it was Sensei’s idea. ‘GT‘ means ‘Grand Touring’, and we are trying to depict an adventure in ‘DAIMA‘ as well. It will have a different flow and form from ‘Super‘, where Goku steadily improves his strength. Even though Goku is small, the sight of him fighting by leaps and bounds using his Nyoibou stick looks fresh, and it will show a different appeal from ‘Super‘.”

Dragon Ball Super’s Return

While Dragon Ball Super’s anime remains in limbo following the conclusion of the television series, and the release of films like Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the manga is set to return this month. Rather than kicking off a new string of chapters, a special one-shot will once again put Goten and Trunks in the driver’s seat as they continue fighting as masked superheroes. With the producer stating that he expects the shonen franchise to continue for decades in the future, it will be interesting to see where Goku, Vegeta, and their friends go in the future.

