Dragon Ball Daima is Coming to Toonami

Toonami might have left Cartoon Network at one point but the programming block returned stronger than ever thanks to hitching its wagon Adult Swim. Housing recent anime hits like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Lazarus, and more, it is time for the latest story of the Z-Fighters in the anime world to arrive on the cable network. Dragon Ball Daima has been confirmed to arrive on Toonami’s platform and we won’t be waiting long to check out the Dragon Ball Super prequel series that gave us a canon Super Saiyan 4.

Toonami has had quite the long history with the Dragon Ball franchise, as the programming block helped to put Dragon Ball Z on the map in North America. Originally airing in the afternoons, the Cartoon Network platform worked to push Goku and the Z-Fighters to an entirely new generation of viewers and in doing so, helped further establish anime in the West. For Dragon Ball Daima, the latest anime will air on Toonami on June 14th at 12:30AM, following the latest episode of Lazarus. With twenty episodes to its name, Adult Swim will have quite a few weeks dedicated to the Z-Fighters and their travels within the Demon Realm.

Dragon Ball Daima Season 2?

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima ended its first season definitively, seeing Goku and his friends undoing the work of the Demon Lord Gomah and becoming adults once again. Unfortunately, Dragon Ball anime’s future remains a mystery at this point as no second season has been confirmed, though fans are crossing their fingers that several of Daima’s elements will play a role in Super’s future. While Goku and Vegeta might be harboring the power of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego in the present, seeing the Saiyans access the power of SSJ4 in Dragon Ball Super would still be quite the pivotal moment.

Dragon Ball Super’s comeback is much more likely than seeing a Dragon Ball Daima season two, since artist Toyotaro has confirmed that he plans on eventually returning for new chapters. While one of Toriyama’s final chapters arrived earlier this year, new chapters of the manga have yet to be unveiled. In terms of the anime adaptation, there are still some major arcs from the manga that Toei Animation has yet to cover, including the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Even with Akira Toriyama gone, it appears as though his franchise will live on for quite some time to come.

At present, it’s unclear whether the next anime project will be either an anime series or a feature-length film, but the Z-Fighters have found success with both in the past. Fingers crossed that we won’t be waiting too long to see Goku and company make their much-anticipated comeback.

