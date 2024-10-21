Dragon Ball Daima Raises Major Question About Trunks and Goten

Dragon Ball Daima has ushered in a whole new era of the Dragon Ball franchise in celebration of its 40th anniversary, and the newest episode has already started raising questions about Trunks and Goten’s own secret ability. Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off its new adventure with Goku and the others being turned into children as a result of a new wish on the Dragon Balls. But as the new Demon King Gomah had discovered, Shenron hilariously needed some clarification on the wish to make those that were already children even younger and turned them all into babies. So, Kid Trunks and Goten are now Baby Trunks and Goten Mini.

Dragon Ball Daima saw Trunks and Goten reacting to the fact that they had been turned into babies, but the wildest part of their reactions is the fact that they are able to still communicate with one another. It’s not that their thoughts about turning into babies are being communicated to the viewers, but it’s clear that they are responding to one another at their surprise. So it turns out that Trunks and Goten can actually telepathically communicate with one another even if it is just a small joke tossed in. And it has some big implications.

Goten and Trunks Can Read Each Other’s Thoughts

Goten and Trunks are the closest duo in Dragon Ball’s history overall. The two have a unique position as young half-Saiyans who are interested in the sam things. While Trunks is more adept at training, Goten makes up for it with his inner prowess. It’s led to the two to have a very close friendship, and even a bit of a rivalry. Which means they were also the perfect candidates to use the Fusion Dance technique during the events of the Majin Buu arc to turn into the new fighter, Gotenks.

It’s possible that all of their time together makes it easy for the two of them to actually know what one another’s thinking, and can just easily tell what the other is saying even if they’ve become babies. But what if it’s actually a result of the Fusion Dance technique? They have fused so many times through trial and error and in the actual fights that it’s possible that they are now able to feel some kind of residual thoughts between the two of them that almost looks like telepathic communication from the outside.

Has Fusion Changed Goten and Trunks Forever?

Because Dragon Ball Daima takes place immediately after the events of the Majin Buu arc, Goten and Trunks are fresh off of their recent fight against Majin Buu as Gotenks. This is following all of the training they underwent to use the technique that saw them failing to fuse after a few attempts. But as the timeline continued through the events of Dragon Ball Super, we saw less and less of Trunks and Goten playing a role in the fights moving forward. So unfortunately we didn’t really get to see their full slate of abilities in action.

Because we’ve really only seen Fusion Dance used by Goten and Trunks on multiple occasions (with Goku and Vegeta only using it in the fight against Broly once), Dragon Ball has not really gotten to explore what the after effects of the Fusion Dance technique could actually be. Goten and Trunks just might be more connected than they had let on, and unfortunately it’s something that is left unexplored because Trunks and Goten themselves aren’t really interested in tapping into this unseen power. So for now, it’s just a one-off joke that teases there could be more happening than we see.