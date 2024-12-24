Dragon Ball Reveals the Real Reason Why the Dragon Balls Exist

Dragon Ball Daima continues to rock the foundation of the Dragon Ball franchise with each new episode, and the newest dive into the Demon Realm has revealed the real reason the Dragon Balls exist in the first place. Dragon Ball Daima has been one of the biggest new releases of the franchise yet as the new anime continues to send Goku and the Supreme Kai on a new adventure through the Demon Realm. Each episode of this new anime thus far continues to detail just how important the Demon Realm is as it’s literally the source of the entire multiverse seen in other Dragon Ball releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final new story overseen by Akira Toriyama comes with some major reveals changing what fans understand about the series’ world, and that includes everything changing about the Namekians. Not only was it previously confirmed that the Namekians indeed originally came from the Demon Realm, but the newest episode revealed that their Dragon Balls were originally made with a much different purpose in mind than just granting anyone’s wishes. They were originally meant as a reward for hard working Namekians.

Toei Animation

The Dragon Balls Were Meant for Namekians

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 11 sees Goku and the others meeting the mysterious Namekian, Neva. Although this Namekian was seen in the first episode helping the Supreme Demon King Gomah use the Earth’s Dragon Balls to turn everyone into children, Neva explained to all of them that he did this to keep Gomah’s wishes in check. He had been faking his senility, and was even planning to trick him if Gomah had made some other wish to harm the others. In fact, he’s going to be the only ones who will be able to use the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls.

Neva is the one who originally created the Tamagamis in the first place, and Neva then further explains why he made them. In this, Neva reveals that the Dragon Balls were originally created as something to reward Namekians for their efforts. But when bad people of the Demon Realm began using them for “foolish purposes,” Neva then crafted the Tamagami warriors to defend them to make sure they weren’t so easy to use. And as seen from the Tamagamis thus far, it’s clear that Neva’s plan has been working well for all these years.

Toei Animation

What’s Really Going On With the Dragon Balls?

Dragon Ball Daima has made some big reveals about the Dragon Balls with everything we have seen in the new anime thus far, and it’s starting to open up a lot of questions about the nature of these mystical items themselves. It’s teased that the Demon Realm’s versions of the Dragon Balls were made by the Namekians for Namekians in this area first before they made their way out to the outside realm after the creation of the multiverse. But even Earth’s Dragon Balls have started to receive some changes as well.

The series opened with a joke that saw Shenron explaining that Goku and the others get multiple wishes on Earth’s Dragon Balls for being “regulars,” and it helped to explain how they worked before. But while it’s a joke, it’s also a very concrete rule that fans didn’t know before. All these new reveals about the origins of the Dragon Balls further emphasize how this adventure through the Demon Realm is changing everything, and it’s likely that there will be even more reveals down the line. If these were originally created to reward hard working Namekians that sought them out, what does it mean for the likes of the Super Dragon Balls? It remains to be seen.