Dragon Ball Is Finally Going to Bring Back Goku’s Best Form

Dragon Ball Daima has been steadily bringing Goku back to his full power within his new Mini form, and the newest episode makes it one step closer to bringing back Goku’s cool Super Saiyan 3 form. Dragon Ball Daima has been setting Goku and the Supreme Kai off on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm, and fans have gotten to see just how big of a realm this new area is. In the Third Demon Realm, Goku was immediately hit with a major nerf to his abilities making it even tougher to try and fight within his current miniature body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the Supreme Demon King Gomah’s plan to take control of everything, he used the Earth’s Dragon Balls to turn Goku and all of his friends into children. This was meant as a way to keep Goku away from him after he saw how strong Goku was against Majin Buu, and Goku was immediately weakened as he had to adjust to fighting within his now much smaller body. It was then he decided to use the Power Pole to even the odds. But now that he’s gotten used to it, he’s broken through the first two levels of the Super Saiyan form.

Toei Animation

Goku’s Body Is Now Used to the Demon Realm’s Environment

It was previously revealed that the Third Demon World’s air was so polluted that it was further nerfing Goku’s abilities. He not only had to adjust to fighting in his smaller form, but the air was so heavy that he was limited further. He would not be able to fly like before, and the heavy air meant it was tougher to move around in it at all. But as fans have seen before with Goku conquering higher levels of gravity and other tough environments, it was really only a matter of time before he was able to get used to fighting in this new environment as well.

Dragon Ball Daima has been putting in the work to make Goku’s Super Saiyan form special again. Fans have gotten to see short bursts of the form in fights before, but it wasn’t until Episode 8 that he fully used it in a fight where the situation called for it. In facing the first of the Tamagamis protecting the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls, fans got to see Goku Mini using the full Super Saiyan power. But even more importantly, it was confirmed by the Supreme Kai that Goku’s body has fully adjusted to the environment of the world and he was using his full power at last.

This brought about the return of Super Saiyan 2, and Goku was able to use it to beat the Tamagami in their fight. This new stage was represented by the electric static within his aura (because it can be a bit tougher to visually distinguish Super Saiyan from Super Saiyan 2), and the strength that was brought about as a result. This also means Goku is now working his way towards bringing back his rarest and coolest transformation, Super Saiyan 3, which at this point in the timeline is the strongest he’ll be able to go. Unless there’s a big surprise coming before it’s all over.

Toei Animation

Super Saiyan 3 Is Goku’s Strongest Form Right Now

Dragon Ball Daima is set shortly after the events of the Majin Buu arc, and before Beerus and Whis arrive during the Battle of Gods arc. This means that Goku and Vegeta currently do not have access to any of the god powers or forms that fans got to see in action with Dragon Ball Super. So as of the time of this anime, Super Saiyan 3 is the strongest form that Goku can use. But in turn, this also makes Super Saiyan 3 as important and as cool as it was the first time around.

Super Saiyan 3 is Goku’s rarest used form because it’s not exactly efficient. Much as the long hair of the form implies, it’s a transformation that burns through energy very quickly and it’s something that Goku himself doesn’t really use often in the grand scheme of the Dragon Ball franchise compared to base Super Saiyan or the god forms introduced later. But now that Super Saiyan 3 is his strongest form once more, Goku really won’t have much choice than to eventually use it when he’s challenged by a much stronger Tamagami opponent later on.

Given the scope of Dragon Ball Daima, there was a question of whether or not Goku would be able to access some kind of new transformation based on everything he’s gone through in the Demon Realm. Whether it be a demonic Super Saiyan form, or maybe even an official canon version of the Super Saiyan 4 form, Goku is now one step closer to making a return to his Super Saiyan 3 form. As his body is now adjusted to his environment, it won’t be too much longer before Goku is able to break through to Super Saiyan 3 once more. If there’s someone stronger that comes along, there’s also a tease that Goku might just fuse instead.

Super Saiyan 3 might be the strongest transformation we’ll see Goku Mini use in the anime as there is more likely going to be the debut of a new fusion before it’s all over as that has been the main tease for the anime thus far. With Dragon Ball Daima introducing a new kind of fusion power, that’s probably the angle that the anime is going to take when Goku is pushed to the wall against a future opponent rather than a new transformation he brings out himself. Either way it goes, it’s going to make for an exciting conclusion to this new anime that was originally crafted with the idea of not only celebrating Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary but bringing the franchise back to when it was coolest.