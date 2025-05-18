Dragon Ball Daima’s Dub Gives SSJ3 Vegeta Time to Shine in Big Finale: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima has officially brought the English dub run of the new anime series to an end, and with it has given the now adult Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta some time to shine in the spotlight. Dragon Ball Daima introduced some massive shake ups to the franchise as the final story overseen by original series creator Akira Toriyama. Because it takes place within the official Dragon Ball canon, this new anime has series has filled in some of the gaps fans had been hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super. This includes some long awaited debuts of big name transformations.

One of the biggest debuts in Dragon Ball Daima was for Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta. During a previous episode, it was revealed that Vegeta had been training in secret to using the transformation after seeing Goku use it against Majin Buu. But the first time around, Vegeta used the form in his Mini body. But this changed with the final episodes of the new anime series as Vegeta and the others were changed back into adults, and Christopher Sabat got to bring Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta to life at last.

SUPER SAIYAN 3 VEGETA FINAL FLASH IN ENGLISH DUB‼️ CHRISTOPHER SABAT MF COOKED😭🔥



(Since everyone is only paying attention to SSJ4 Goku + Sean Schemmel, gotta give some love to another OG 🐐) pic.twitter.com/sFDgNDVjdT — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) May 16, 2025

What to Know for Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub

Christopher Sabat originally returned as the voice for Vegeta back when Dragon Ball Daima‘s dub first began, but has now made his comeback to the anime with the grand finale together with other returning stars Sean Schemmel (who really went all out with his take on Super Saiyan 4 Goku) and Monica Rial as Bulma. Now available for streaming with Crunchyroll, the full English dub cast breaks down as such:

Goku – Sean Schemmel

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta / Yamcha / Shenron – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin / Korin / Turtle – Sonny Strait

Trunks / Gotenks – Alexis Tipton

Goten / Gotenks – Kara Edwards

Dende – Justin Cook

Mr. Popo – Chris Cason

Supreme Kai – Kent Williams

Kibito – Chuck Huber

Majin Buu – Josh Martin

Babidi – Duncan Brannan

Narrator – Doc Morgan

Glorio – Aaron Dismuke

King Gomah – Tom Lafiin

Degesu – Landon McDonald

Dr. Arinsu – Morgan Lauré

Neva – Garett Schenck

Sir Warp / Small Sir Warp – Kristian Eros

Additional Voices – Van Barr Jr., Sean Letourneau, Corey Wilder, Derick Snow, Matthew Elkins, Belsheber Junior Rusape

Goku (Mini) – Stephanie Nadolny

Supreme Kai (Mini) – Nia Celeste

Vegeta (Mini) – Paul Castro Jr.

Piccolo (Mini) – Nasim Benelkour

Bulma (Mini) – Taylor Murphy

Krillin (Mini) – Lara Woodhull

Chichi (Mini) – Brittany Lauda

Master Roshi (Mini) – Jordan Dash Cruz

Trunks (Mini) – Celeste Perez

Dende (Mini) – Emi Lo

Mr. Popo (Mini) – Trisha Mellon

Kibito (Mini) – Aaron Michael

Mr. Satan (Mini) – Corey Phillips

Majin Buu (Mini) – Dusty Feeney

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball has yet to confirm any plans for its future as of the time of this publication. Dragon Ball Daima was a brand new anime project that was overseen by Akira Toriyama before his passing, but it’s currently the final project on the docket. There are likely plans to continue the Dragon Ball franchise in some way, but it’s likely going to be a while before we see forward momentum on a new anime without being produced now that Toriyama is no longer here.

It’s the same for Dragon Ball Super as well as the manga has been on hiatus since Toriyama’s passing. While Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has expressed his interest in continuing the series, and it briefly returned with a new one-shot story, the manga has yet to confirm any plans to return. This also means a potential Dragon Ball Super anime return is even less uncertain thanks to the manga’s sudden pause.