Dragon Ball Daima’s Dub Gives SSJ3 Vegeta Time to Shine in Big Finale: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima has officially brought the English dub run of the new anime series to an end, and with it has given the now adult Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta some time to shine in the spotlight. Dragon Ball Daima introduced some massive shake ups to the franchise as the final story overseen by original series creator Akira Toriyama. Because it takes place within the official Dragon Ball canon, this new anime has series has filled in some of the gaps fans had been hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super. This includes some long awaited debuts of big name transformations.
One of the biggest debuts in Dragon Ball Daima was for Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta. During a previous episode, it was revealed that Vegeta had been training in secret to using the transformation after seeing Goku use it against Majin Buu. But the first time around, Vegeta used the form in his Mini body. But this changed with the final episodes of the new anime series as Vegeta and the others were changed back into adults, and Christopher Sabat got to bring Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta to life at last.
What to Know for Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub
Christopher Sabat originally returned as the voice for Vegeta back when Dragon Ball Daima‘s dub first began, but has now made his comeback to the anime with the grand finale together with other returning stars Sean Schemmel (who really went all out with his take on Super Saiyan 4 Goku) and Monica Rial as Bulma. Now available for streaming with Crunchyroll, the full English dub cast breaks down as such:
- Goku – Sean Schemmel
- Bulma – Monica Rial
- Vegeta / Yamcha / Shenron – Christopher R. Sabat
- Krillin / Korin / Turtle – Sonny Strait
- Trunks / Gotenks – Alexis Tipton
- Goten / Gotenks – Kara Edwards
- Dende – Justin Cook
- Mr. Popo – Chris Cason
- Supreme Kai – Kent Williams
- Kibito – Chuck Huber
- Majin Buu – Josh Martin
- Babidi – Duncan Brannan
- Narrator – Doc Morgan
- Glorio – Aaron Dismuke
- King Gomah – Tom Lafiin
- Degesu – Landon McDonald
- Dr. Arinsu – Morgan Lauré
- Neva – Garett Schenck
- Sir Warp / Small Sir Warp – Kristian Eros
- Additional Voices – Van Barr Jr., Sean Letourneau, Corey Wilder, Derick Snow, Matthew Elkins, Belsheber Junior Rusape
- Goku (Mini) – Stephanie Nadolny
- Supreme Kai (Mini) – Nia Celeste
- Vegeta (Mini) – Paul Castro Jr.
- Piccolo (Mini) – Nasim Benelkour
- Bulma (Mini) – Taylor Murphy
- Krillin (Mini) – Lara Woodhull
- Chichi (Mini) – Brittany Lauda
- Master Roshi (Mini) – Jordan Dash Cruz
- Trunks (Mini) – Celeste Perez
- Dende (Mini) – Emi Lo
- Mr. Popo (Mini) – Trisha Mellon
- Kibito (Mini) – Aaron Michael
- Mr. Satan (Mini) – Corey Phillips
- Majin Buu (Mini) – Dusty Feeney
What’s Next for Dragon Ball?
Unfortunately, Dragon Ball has yet to confirm any plans for its future as of the time of this publication. Dragon Ball Daima was a brand new anime project that was overseen by Akira Toriyama before his passing, but it’s currently the final project on the docket. There are likely plans to continue the Dragon Ball franchise in some way, but it’s likely going to be a while before we see forward momentum on a new anime without being produced now that Toriyama is no longer here.
It’s the same for Dragon Ball Super as well as the manga has been on hiatus since Toriyama’s passing. While Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has expressed his interest in continuing the series, and it briefly returned with a new one-shot story, the manga has yet to confirm any plans to return. This also means a potential Dragon Ball Super anime return is even less uncertain thanks to the manga’s sudden pause.