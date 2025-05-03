Dragon Ball Daima’s SSJ3 Goku Finally Makes Dub Debut: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima‘s English dub release has been getting closer and closer to its big finale, and the newest episode of the series finally brought out Goku’s mini version of the Super Saiyan 3 transformation. Dragon Ball Daima officially wrapped up its anime run not long ago, but for fans of the English dub release, it’s still gearing up for its final wave of episodes. Although they had to wait quite a while for the dub to actually get started, the anime has been proving to be just as great of an experience dubbed as it was during its original Japanese audio release.

Dragon Ball Daima’s English dub has also been a great way for fans to re-experience some of the best moments from the new anime series, and fans have gotten to see some big events in the episodes thus far. But now as the dub heads closer to the anime’s climax, it’s now time to finally show off some of the biggest moments from Dragon Ball Daima overall and that of course includes the debut of Super Saiyan 3 Goku. Check it out in action with Stephanie Naldony bringing it to life.

First look at @Stephvox phenomenal Super Saiyan 3 transformation in Dragon Ball #DAIMA…. The iconic , amazing performance is back !! pic.twitter.com/gEe5NryIGe — DAIMA News 📰 (@DBDaimaNews) May 2, 2025

How Strong Is Super Saiyan 3 Goku in Dragon Ball Daima?

As Dragon Ball Daima’s English dub release gets closer to its grand finale, Episode 17 of the series officially debuts Goku Mini’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation. Goku and the others are now in the midst of facing off against Gomah now that he’s been powered by the Third Eye, and everything they are throwing at the Supreme Demon King is just bouncing off of his giant form. Although it had seemed like Dr. Arinsu was going to be trouble as she was collecting the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls, Gomah is proving to be an even bigger threat to face.

Thankfully, there are still a few more episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima English dub left to release before it comes to an end. While the anime has been a fun re-experience for fans who already saw the Japanese release, it’s still going to be a bummer when it ends. But at the same time, there are still some huge new events coming to the series that the dub will likely take it all to a whole new level. And Super Saiyan 3 Goku is really only the start of all of that.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball Daima came to an end earlier this year, but has yet to announce any plans for the future of the franchise as of the time of this publication. Dragon Ball as a whole is now in a strange period as following the passing of original franchise creator Akira Toriyama last year, the franchise has been likely trying to figure out where to take it all next. Dragon Ball Daima features the likely final original story from the creator that we’ll ever get to see, so it’s not easy to pick up from something like that.

That’s also why Dragon Ball Super has been continuing through its hiatus as well. The manga’s story has been on hiatus ever since Toriyama’s passing last year, but has also yet to confirm whether or not the story would be continuing following the end of its take on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. A continuation seems likely given there are still some major cliffhangers to work out, but is also likely just tough to start considering the circumstances.