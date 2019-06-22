Dragon Ball Fan Recreates Iconic Scenes With Kitchen Props

Sometimes Piccolo gets the short end of the stick. In a series dominated by Super Saiyans and gods, the former demon king still makes his presence known, but gets overshadowed on a regular basis in the Dragon Ball series. There has been perhaps no more iconic scene than Piccolo’s sacrifice in saving the son of Goku, Gohan, during the “Saiyan Saga”. One fan recognized this fact and put together an amazing recreation using some DB fashions and kitchen utensils!

Twitter User Tanaka Tatsuya recreated the iconic scene using a handful of pasta and a dream:

Beginning as the Demon King Piccolo in the original Dragon Ball series, the evil despot attempted to take over the world while simultaneously wishing for his youth to be restored via the dragon summoning balls. He ultimately was defeated by the pint sized Goku, but with his last breath, spit out an egg that would give birth to the Piccolo we know and love today: Piccolo Jr.

While he swore to be the death of Son Goku, and came exceptionally close to killing him during the final tournament of Dragon Ball, the one-time demon king found himself working side by side with the Saiyan to fight Goku’s brother Raditz. Goku sacrificed his life to defeat Raditz, with Piccolo taking the job of training Gohan for the arrival of Nappa and Vegeta.

While training Gohan, Piccolo came to grow fond of the child and with his sacrifice, became the altruistic and stoic character we know today. Though Piccolo assisted in helping Team 7 in the recent Tournament of Power as part of Dragon Ball Super, he is still far behind the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan in terms of overall power level.

This kitchen fan art is ingenious in its use of pasta and Dragon Ball figurines, giving fans an entirely new look at this iconic moment. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that Piccolo gets an upgrade in the power department as Dragon Ball Super continues, but with its focus on New Namek during the “Moro Arc”, this may be a likely eventuality.

