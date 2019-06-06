Dragon Ball Fan Wows With Custom Saiyan Air Force Sneakers

Finding “weighted clothing” from the Dragon Ball series may not be the easiest thing in the world to do, but these custom Nike Airforce sneakers may be the next best thing. One Reddit User decided to take his pair of Airforce Ones and change them into “Airforce 9000s” with hand painted artwork of Goku and Vegeta on the sides of the sneakers themselves.

Reddit User Smishmortion shared his custom Dragon Ball artwork used on his Nike Airforce kicks, taking inspiration from the, arguably, greatest DBZ fighting game of all time, Dragon Ball FighterZ:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rivalry between Goku and Vegeta, which was clearly the inspiration for these “Airforce 9000s” began with Vegeta’s introduction in Dragon Ball Z. When Goku discovered that he was a member of the alien race, the Saiyans, from his brother Radditz, he also came into conflict with the Prince of the Saiyans Vegeta. While starting off as enemies, the duo have become something closer to “frenemies” with their rivalry continuing to this day in Dragon Ball Super.

The pair of Saiyans use their love of fighting and desire to beat one another to improve their fighting abilities, reaching new levels and transformations in the process. We’d be hard pressed to think of any other two Dragon Ball characters more deserving of their own Nike sneakers than these two Saiyans.

While this pair of Nikes are fan made, there actually have been numerous examples of “Dragon Ball sneakers” that have been created by the shoe company, Adidas. Characters who have received their own brand of sneakers include Majin Buu, Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Cell, and Gohan to name a few.

While the Dragon Ball Super anime may be on hiatus, the manga continues with a new storyline that sees Goku and Vegeta heading to the planet Namek to fight a new threat with the ancient sorcerer Moro. While the pair of Saiyans has found themselves unable to overtake Moro, they received some much needed help from a power boosted Majin Buu and the Galactic Patrol.

Would you pick up these Dragon Ball “Airforce 9000s” if they were available to buy? Have you bought any of the Dragon Ball sneakers? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball shoes.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.