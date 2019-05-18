Dragon Ball FighterZ Comes to Life with Stunning Android 21 Cosplay

While it’s no secret that fans were disappointed in the lack of female fighters in the initial roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ, one of the many reasons fans forgave this issue was the inclusion of the brand new villain to the franchise, Android 21. A new character designed by creator Akira Toriyama himself, Android 21 took over the Dragon Ball fandom for a time. Her takeover only increased even more so when it was revealed that she had a Majin form.

With as many characters as Dragon Ball has, fans have a ton of cosplay options but one of the most popular is Majin Android 21 because of the form’s unique design. You can check out a particularly impressive take on the character below!

Cosplay Artist @Nadyasonika (who you can find on Twitter here) shared this impressive take on Majin Android 21, and it’s a great reminder of why she was a popular villain in the first place. Introduced in FighterZ’s non-canon adventure, Android 21 was revealed to be a new Android character that was also developed by Dr. Gero in secret. Like how Android 16 was modeled after his late son, it’s implied — but never outright confirmed — that 21 is modeled after his late wife.

Since she was created after Cell, her body was composed with some of Majin Buu’s cells. This gives her a dissociative personality disorder, and the Majin form eventually becomes her more savage side. It’s also the only way in which 21 is playable in the actual game, too.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game is now going on stronger than ever with the release of FighterZ Pass 2, which officially launched on January 31 and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. The currently confirmed characters can be purchased individually for $4.99 as well and include Videl, Jiren, GT Kid Goku, and the currently unreleased Dragon Ball Super: Broly versions of Broly and Gogeta.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.