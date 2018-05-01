‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals New Android 21, SSJ3 Artwork

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is making all sorts of fan dreams come true as the Japanese arcade card game brings together all characters in the Dragon Ball franchise in a big and cool way.

Android 21, the most popular character in Dragon Ball FighterZ, recently made her debut (and in anime form as well) and now has some new art for the occasion.

The new character art featured here has characters joining from the Universe Mission 2 update to the game which not only incorporates elements of Dragon Ball FighterZ’ story, but adds Super Saiyan 3 Vegito as well. The character art for both of these new additions is crisp, and fans definitely wish they would appear elsewhere as well.

Developed by Dimps, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene. The update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time, and additions to the lore like Super Saiyan 3 Bardock.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, and a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura.

Now only if Super Dragon Ball Heroes would reveal new art for her other form, “Majin” Android 21, the design that took the Internet by storm. If you want to see what all the fuss is about with Android 21, Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

