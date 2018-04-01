‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Bardock And Freeza Finisher Is An Anime Masterpiece

Dragon Ball fans have been loving Dragon Ball FighterZ ever since it was first released as it is the most well-executed fighting game that fans of the series have ever experienced.

A big reason it’s stayed so popular are its Dramatic Finishes, which recreate famous scenes from the original anime series. With the latest additions to the roster, Bardock and Broly, the game got new Dramactic Finishes and Bardock’s is just a masterpiece.

One of the most famous scenes in Dragon Ball is during the Dragon Ball Z movie, Bardock – The Father of Goku, is where he tried to fight Freeza’s dominating army single-handedly but failed as Freeza was far too strong, thus failing to save Planet Vegeta and the other Saiyans from destruction. But in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the roles are reversed.

Thanks to this clip captured by Twitter user @Rhymestyle, Bardock’s Dramatic Finish sees his fight with Freeza play out in almost the same fashion. Freeza blasts Bardock away and he starts to see flashes of the future in which his son stands against Freeza, but this time he’s angered and decides it’s not over. Breaking out of Freeza’s blast, his rage turns him into a Super Saiyan (much like he did in the side special, Episode of Bardock) and he gains enough energy to blast Freeza away completely.

Dragon Ball fans are feeling much need catharsis after Bardock’s tragic death depicted in the series, and to see him finally get his revenge years later is something to behold. Bardock is just one of the eight planned DLC fighters coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Grabbing the FighterZ pass nets you all eight characters for $35 USD, or you can purchase each character individually.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.