Dragon Ball Parodies Fine Art's Famous Pieces in New Clothing Line

Dragon Ball Super is set to venture into new territory with the arrival of this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the story of the Z-Fighters first began in the 1980s with the original Dragon Ball, which almost seems quaint when looking at the franchise nowadays with the likes of Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan Blue. Though Goku is no longer a child who is predominantly attempting to gather the Dragon Balls, one clothing line has decided to venture to the past of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise with some classical takes on the early days of the series.

Though the likes of Goku, Bulma, Krillin, Yamcha, and Master Roshi were the main players throughout the original series, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super have opened up the world of the Z-Fighters by leaps and bounds over the decades. With the upcoming movie of the franchise already having hit theaters in Japan, and set to hit North America and other countries this August, Gohan and Piccolo will take center stage this time around to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army as the criminal organization that first appeared in the original series now has two new androids at its disposal in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

The Official Dragon Ball Twitter Account shared the new designs that are set to hit the marketplace from the clothing producers at Public Tokyo who are set to recreate some of the characters and environments from Akira Toriyama's popular Shonen franchise via classical art crossovers:

While a number of characters that first arrived in the original series haven't been able to keep up with the likes of Goku and Vegeta when it comes to overall power level, Dragon Ball Super has done a decent job of making use of some of the oldest characters of the franchise. The Tournament of Power and Moro Arcs in particular gave an opportunity for the likes of Krillin, Yamcha, Master Roshi, and Chaotzu a chance to fight despite not having Super Saiyan transformations at their disposal.

