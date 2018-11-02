‘Dragon Ball Super’: First Look at Goku Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to include a balloon of Super Saiyan Blue Goku from the upcoming film Dragon Ball Super: Broly! In addition to today’s announcement, the company also released a first look at what the physical balloon will eventually look like.

While Macy’s has yet to release an image of the balloon itself, the company did release a video — which you can watch above — and several photos of the model for the balloon. The annual parade, which is scheduled for November 22nd from 9AM to noon ET, will feature a 70-foot long, 36-foot wide, and 56-foot tall balloon based on the model.

Check out the model photos, which are embedded below:

An additional image of the model as it would appear in relation to the parade itself was also released. It’s been included below:

The official press release from Macy’s announced the news as follows:

“The legendary hero of Dragon Ball takes to the streets of Manhattan for his Parade debut this year ahead of his starring role in the North American theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly this January. Goku, the star of the iconic Japanese animation franchise Dragon Ball, is a Saiyan warrior who was sent to destroy Earth as a child. When a brain injury changed Goku’s programming, he became peaceful, good-natured, loving and honest – many adjectives that describe the celebration of Thanksgiving!”

What do you think of the model? Is it true to the Saiyan’s form, in your opinion? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.