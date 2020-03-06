Dragon Ball Franchise Delays Project Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has recently begun its second season, but unfortunately, the video game tie-in to the series has hit a bump in the road thanks in part to the Corona Virus that is currently affecting the world at large. While this has yet to affect the main spin-off anime series, it seems as if the virus will delay the release of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission to March 19th, 2020. The storyline will be taking place after the Dark Demon Saga that took place in the original Dragon Ball Heroes series, so fingers crossed it won’t be delayed further!

The Dragon Ball Heroes franchise does a fantastic job of giving us hard hitting stories that take place outside of the main continuity of Akira Toriyama’s series. We doubt for example that we would ever see Super Saiyan 4 Goku face off against Super Saiyan Blue Goku in the main series, but this spin-off gives us the opportunity to see how this blue energy wielding warrior is able to take on his primate themed counterpart. With the Big Bang Mission giving the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game a graphical upgrade along with brand new story elements for players to work through!

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the recent update from the Dragon Ball franchise, informing fans of the series that they will have to wait a little bit longer before the update to the arcade game series thanks in part to the Corona Virus that has been wrecking havoc on numerous events and projects in the world of anime:

Due to Coronavirus, the launch date of SDBH BIG BANG MISSION 1 (arcade) is postponed to 19 March, 2020

The Corona Virus has canceled some big events in the world of anime such as Anime Japan 2020 and numerous Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Tournaments that were originally scheduled to take place in Japan. With several anime series delaying episodes due to the virus in an attempt to contain it, we’ll be crossing our fingers that the outbreak is handled quickly and efficiently moving forward.

