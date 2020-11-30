Funimation Launches Deal Including Rare Dragon Ball Funkos for $750

✖

When it comes to craze collectibles, there are few companies as big as Funko. The brand has made a name for itself with its thousands of vinyl figures that span from television to film and beyond. It didn't take long for Funko to get into anime, and some rare collectibles have been released in that realm to date. And thanks to Funimation, it seems two rare Dragon Ball Funko figures can be yourself for just $750 USD.

And yes, you read that right. You can get your hands on the Metallic Golden Frieza and Metallic Whis Funko at long last. The two items are being included in a special Cyber Monday deal from Funimation that will cost you some pretty pennies.

(Photo: Funimation)

According to the deal, Funimation subscribers will be get Metallic Whis free with any purchase that is over $250. If you spend at least $500, you will get the Golden Frieza vinyl. And if your spending pushes you over $750, well - you will get both of the rare figures for free with your purchase.

This is the first time in ages either of these Funko have been made available on Funimation. The two vinyls come from the company as exclusives, and they were originally rolled out at conventions. This means they fetch a pretty penny on the secondhand market. But if you were already going to holiday shop on Funimation, well - your gift haul might very well give you one (or both) of these as a bonus.

If you want to buy just these figures alone, you should know it will cost you. Golden Frieza seems for upwards of $250 alone. This Whis figure can sell for well over $110 if that is what you are after. So if you have anime lovers in your life, this Funimation deal will hand you two freebies so long as you cash in your Christmas budget accordingly.

Are you willing to spend this kind of cash for two Funko vinyls? Or will you pass?