‘Dragon Ball’ Star Reveals Goku’s Catchphrase Was an Accident

One of the most recognizable part of every Dragon Ball Super next episode preview is Masako Nozowa’s Goku catchphrase, “Yo! I’m Goku!” before the narration for the preview. But did you know that line was an ad-lib?

Nozawa recently was a guest on the Japanese variety show, Downtown Now, where she confirmed that the famous “Yo! I’m Goku!” was first created as a joke and the happy accident brought us to where we are today.

Speaking with Piccolo voice actor Toshio Furukawa, Nozawa recounted the events of when the famous line was first uttered. When Furukawa remembered a time where the director of the series questioned Nozawa’s use of “Goku language” that she’s cultivated for the character over the years, Nozawa responded that if she spoke in standard Japanese, it wouldn’t feel like Goku so the director allowed her to use the “Goku language” version of the line.

As for the famous “Yo! I’m Goku,” Nozawa once stood in front of a microphone and said the phrase as a joke. But those in attendance during the recording found it hilarious, and it was kept. Toei Animation currently has the credit for creating the “Yo! I’m Goku!” line, but Nozawa says that this happy accident is what led to the famous phrase.

The line has roots even further than Nozawa, as the phrase itself carries connotations of Goku’s martial arts roots and childlike nature. The Japanese in the phrase breaks down exponentially, with the “Ossu!” (Yo!) in the phrase mirroring the positive affirmations martial artists tell themselves when they’re up against a major challenge.

Nozawa is an incredibly talented actress, so to hear that something as iconic as Goku’s catchphrase was an accident is mind blowing. She’s crafted Goku’s voice and personality so well that she can capture his essence in such a succinct fashion.

