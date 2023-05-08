Dragon Ball Teases 2023 Goku Day Plans

The Dragon Ball franchise is gearing up to celebrate another Goku Day this year, and it has announced its plans for its special celebration for the famous Saiyan fighter! Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently working its way through an adaptation of the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and that means that Goku will be missing from action in its pages for quite a while following the next chapter release. But as Dragon Ball Super continues to unfold, fans are very excited to see what kinds of potential fights Goku could get into someday as even tougher foes show up.

With Goku Day (and Piccolo Day) taking place on May 9th around the world, the Dragon Ball franchise is gearing up for a special celebration with fans in Japan. As it's May 9th in Japan already, Dragon Ball has announced they will be launching a special poll where fans can place their votes for their favorite Goku quotes from across the entire series! There will be 59 quotes in total eligible for the fans' votes, and the winner and top quote will be turned into a special piece of merchandise.

To celebrate Goku Day, Official Site’s holding a poll “Goku's No.1 Quote Poll”, where you vote for your favorite from 59 of Goku's best lines from DB & DBS!

What is Goku Day?

Goku Day became recognized as a special fan holiday in Japan as the number 5 can be read as "Go" and the number 9 can be read as "Ku" in Japanese kanji. Therefore, fans have started dubbed May 9th Goku Day, and it was later recognized as an official anniversary certified and registered by the Japanese Anniversary Association. Unfortunately, this celebration in particular might not be enough for the Dragon Ball fans hoping to see some kind of major update on the anime's return.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released last year as the first new anime launch for the franchise in four long years, but fans have always been hoping for a proper return of the TV anime series someday. One has yet to be announced to be in the works, but that does not stop fans dreaming about many of the fights Goku has gotten into over the course of the manga's original arcs we've seen since the end of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime.

