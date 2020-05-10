Dragon Ball Fans are Celebrating Both Goku and Piccolo Today

May is a pretty big month for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise as May 9th is a special recognized holiday celebrating the main hero of the series, Goku. Although "Goku Day" was officially designated as a "holiday" by the Japan Anniversary Association a few years ago, fans of the series had a different idea. Following the lead of an in-universe declaration from King Piccolo in the original anime, May 9th has also been deemed as "Piccolo Day" in celebration of when the Demon King Piccolo declared war on the rest of the world.

Rather than duke it out over which character deserves more of the attention for the special day, Dragon Ball fans have come together to instead celebrate both of the memorable fighters due to their contributions to the franchise over the years. They're both too important to the series to pit them against each other anymore!

Read on to see how fans are celebrating both Goku and Piccolo Day this May 9th, and let us know your favorite moments featuring the duo in the comments!