Dragon Ball Fans are Celebrating Both Goku and Piccolo Today
May is a pretty big month for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise as May 9th is a special recognized holiday celebrating the main hero of the series, Goku. Although "Goku Day" was officially designated as a "holiday" by the Japan Anniversary Association a few years ago, fans of the series had a different idea. Following the lead of an in-universe declaration from King Piccolo in the original anime, May 9th has also been deemed as "Piccolo Day" in celebration of when the Demon King Piccolo declared war on the rest of the world.
Rather than duke it out over which character deserves more of the attention for the special day, Dragon Ball fans have come together to instead celebrate both of the memorable fighters due to their contributions to the franchise over the years. They're both too important to the series to pit them against each other anymore!
Read on to see how fans are celebrating both Goku and Piccolo Day this May 9th, and let us know your favorite moments featuring the duo in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Where's the Piccolo Love?
Everyone out here saying Goku day but no one saying piccolo day D: pic.twitter.com/ULUEG6ly8b— Motivational Lizard (@motivaliz) May 9, 2020
"Nah Bruv"
Goku Day?
Nah bruv, I only worship the most important holiday
Piccolo Day. pic.twitter.com/wHi4O2Lgth— Charmhung (@Charmhung1) May 9, 2020
Don't Forget Piccolo!
Goku / Piccolo Day! --
Didn't want to forget the big guy, it's his day too you know?#GokuDay2020#悟空の日 pic.twitter.com/MywuusB3IV— nek 🌟 (@_nekiis) May 8, 2020
Why Not Both?
Goku Day ? Piccolo Day ? How about Both. HAPPY Goku/ Piccolo Day #悟空の日#悟空の日2020 #GokuDay#PiccoloDay pic.twitter.com/99b8f1qAt9— ZenøSama (@Zeno_Sama_) May 9, 2020
It's a Day for the Both of Them!
Goku and Piccolo day pic.twitter.com/Hfi1suoTRj— バカ兄貴 (@Hayoub__934) May 8, 2020
Let's Be Real, Piccolo Needs a Day
It's still May 9th here, so happy Piccolo Day! Because let's be real, every day is Goku Day anyway #GokuDay2020 #悟空の日 #PiccoloDay pic.twitter.com/VLUWcvHfXo— mr. coffee coop (@mnvisper) May 9, 2020
Let's Get More of *THIS* Dragon Ball!
The tale of the Orphan who defeated the Demon King...
I thought drawing Goku in a kimono would be cool,so I paired Piccolo with him for Piccolo Day
Enjoy;) pic.twitter.com/TZ9j9Hc9xi— TAKU🦎land-COMMISSIONS OPEN- (@aWakuTaku) May 9, 2020
Don't Remember this Episode...
piccolo (and goku) at burger king pic.twitter.com/43ovnr54GR— pichi pichi voice LIVE START🧜🏽♀️ (@pottairi) May 4, 2020
