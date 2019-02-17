‘Dragon Ball’ Teaser Hints At Big Goku, Grand Priest Connection

Dragon Ball has a lot going on these days. With the series ready to ring in the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, things are busy for Son Goku, and it looks like his next move could involve a familiar angel.

Recently, fans has their interest piqued when a new teaser for Super Dragon Ball Heroes went live. The Japanese video game is ready to tease its next Universe Mission, and the teaser began with a rather interesting shot.

After all, it showed Goku dressed like the Grand Priest, and fans have got all kinds of questions.

As you can see above, the super-short reel stands at about 20 seconds. It begins with an anime sequence as Goku looks straight ahead. Relaxing in his base form, Goku is wearing a different outfit even by video game standards, and it bares a striking similarity to the one donned by the Grand Priest.

The clip doesn’t delve into Goku any further as it goes on to tease upcoming hero additions to the game, but fans have taken to social media to gossip. Universe Mission 7 will be the next phase of Super Dragon Ball Heroes as the last brought in stars of the Tournament of Power. The arc made the reference to the Angels and Grand Priest, so it would be easy for the series to rope the latter in more so.

So far, no one knows if Goku is borrowing an outfit for sure, but fans are wondering what it would be like for the Saiyan to train under the Grand Priest. The deity is said to be one of the strongest beings in the multiverse as he attends to Zen-Oh and trained the Angels who help each universes’ God of Destruction. During the Tournament of Power, the Grand Priest took joy in the high-stakes battle, and he seemed impressed with the sheer battle power of Universe 7. Now, the deity may get a chance to teach Goku one on one, so there is no telling what Goku would learn in those lessons.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video.