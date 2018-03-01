‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals New Full-Body Image of Goku’s Perfect Ultra Instinct

As Dragon Ball Super approaches the highly anticipated episode 129 this week, we’re starting to get more and more new promo images of Goku in his Perfect Ultra Instinct Form. We just posted some stills that highlighted Goku’s silver-haired appearance and fierce blue aura – now we have a new full-bodied look at Ultra Instinct’s effect:

This is a really great take on the character designs for MUI. pic.twitter.com/ihzlK8B9z3 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 1, 2018



This artwork will grace the cover of this Super Dragon Ball Heroes pocket binder merchandise. While it’s just promo art, it does have some pretty specific details that could be big indications about how Goku’s final fight with Jiren goes.

First, the Silver hair is starting to settling in as another fitting look for a Goku power-up. The intense blue aura has always been cool, and Ultra Instinct certainly does wonders for Goku’s physique. As with any serious Dragon Ball battle, things will clearly get shirtless at some point, and even with Ultra Instinct offense and defensive capabilities, it looks like Jiren will still be landing some serious hits on Goku.

In other words: it looks like this is going to be one hell of a great fight!

It remains to be seen how this Ultra Instinct form will change the future of Dragon Ball. With this power-up, Goku is now entering into a level of combat that is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the series. Looking at the preview above, it’s clear that even the animation style for the battles will fundamentally change, with Goku and Jiren throwing punches so fast that it looks like a Looney Tunes slap-fight.

Eventually the visuals of this power will have to be revised, much like it’s funny to go back and watch the animation on Goku’s first fight against Freiza as a Super Saiyan, compared to what we later got in the Cell and Buu sagas. But for now: Goku is looking good!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.