Godzilla Faces Dragon Ball’s Great Ape In This Epic Poster

Godzilla has faced some big enemies during his lifetime, but there are always more lurking in wait. These days, the kaiju is on the big screen fighting foes such as Ghidorah, but one artist things there’s another titan ready to take on Godzilla.

And no, we’re not talking about King Kong. This new opponent is way angrier, and it’s got the power of the Saiyan race on its side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, an artist known as Wizyakuza hit up fans with a piece of artwork depicting their ultimate showdown. One of their latest pieces, which can be seen below, imagines what it could be like if Godzilla were to face off with a Great Ape in the city.

As the drawing shows, Godzilla is powered up as usual with his fins all fired up. The kaiju is shown breathing some atomic mist from his mouth as he prepares to make a full-on attack, but the Great Ape before him is not phased. The transformed Saiyan looks downright menacing with its glowing red eyes, and the Great Ape looks even more jacked that King Kong.

With the city in flames around the two, fans are taking the time to figured out who would win. A Great Ape may not have atomic breath, but it has rather impressive stamina. Back in Dragon Ball, it was said Great Apes were powerful enough to take down entire planets which the Saiyans would then conquer, but Godzilla is no chump. The ancient monster knows how to use its radioactive powers with deadly precision, but anime fans wager Godzilla would lose should he take on a Great Ape as juice as Vegeta.

So, who do you think would win this battle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! And check out Godzilla: King of the Monsters while the blockbuster is still in theaters now!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.