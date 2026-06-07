MAPPA’s Darkest Fantasy Returns With a New Release Ahead of Season 2

One of the best anime sequels released in Spring 2026 is MAPPA’s underrated dark fantasy Dorohedoro. The anime is based on Q Hayashida’s Seinen manga, which was serialized from 2000 to 2018. MAPPA released the anime adaptation in 2020, two years after the manga’s ending. The series was originally released on Netflix before landing on Crunchyroll this year, ahead of Season 2. It took the animation studio six years to release the second season, but the wait was definitely worth it. The latest season released 11 episodes before concluding with a Season 3 announcement. The official YouTube channel of Toho Animation released a newly animated music video for the second season’s ending theme, Return to Head.

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The theme song is performed by (K)NoW_NAME, a Japanese music group affiliated with Toho Animation Records. The group has performed several fan-favorite anime theme songs, including Sakura Quest and Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions. They have also provided the music for Spy x Family, one of the most beloved Shonen series in recent years. The video features the full length of the music, along with a gorgeous animation by the studio. Since the anime has only just ended, the third season didn’t share any new details, but fans can expect a major update this month.

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MAPPA is commemorating its 15th anniversary this year, and the official X handle shares details on the lineup announcement event. On June 19th, 2026, the official YouTube channel of the animation studio will stream several exciting updates on upcoming and ongoing projects, including this underrated dark fantasy. The animation studio hasn’t shared details on what the announcement is going to be, but we can expect something related to the anime’s third season.

In March this year, MAPPA even launched an anniversary website and revealed a new logo to hype up the celebration this year. MAPPA was established in 2011 and didn’t take long before becoming one of the most renowned animation studios of all time. While Dorohedoro isn’t nearly as popular as other series from the studio, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, this dark fantasy is just as good as many globally hit shows. Apart from the event on June 19th, the studio will also hold an exhibition in several cities across Japan.

What Is Dorohedoro About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story takes place in an urban fantasy world, focusing on a dark and dangerous district called the Hole, where the strong prey on the weak. The place is also a testing ground for sorcerers who perform experiments on those around the Hole’s hospital on a daily basis.

Caiman, a half-reptile, half-man, is one such victim of such experiments, as he is cursed with his strange appearance and tormented by nightmares. In hopes of returning back to normal, he hunts magic users using a trusted pair of bayonets and his immunity to magic. Accompanied by his female companion, Nikaido, the man discovers the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what transpired in his past.

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