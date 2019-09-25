Dragon Ball’s Great Saiyaman Joins The Joestars In Cosplay Crossover

Joseph Joestar. Jotaro Kujo. The Great Saiyaman? While all these characters have a similar love of striking poses, these characters from the franchises of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball Z have not met in any form or fashion, until today! A group of fans cosplaying as these anime characters decided to assemble to strike poses that would do both the Ginyu Force and Joestar family bloodline proud. To also really nail the aesthetic feel, the Instagram User who shared this photo even managed to insert some classic JoJo graphics to really make it feel like we’re looking at a still frame from the third season of the anime series, Stardust Crusaders!

Instagram User HoustonsGreatestSaiyaman shared this photo that unites the cast of Stardust Crusaders with Gohan’s super heroic alter ego, proving that the latter could clearly fit in quite well with the Stand Users of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

What do you think of this hilarious cosplay that brings together both Gohan and Jotaro in one fabulous shot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, JoJo, and Dragon Ball!

