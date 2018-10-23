Halloween Gets Extra Spooky With This ‘Dragon Ball’ Pumpkin

Halloween may be one of the spookiest nights of the year, but the season also lets anime fans show off their creativity and fandom in all new, fun ways. This is certainly the case with Dragon Ball fans especially.

One fan is bringing in the spooky season with a cool pumpkin carving of Dragon Ball’s Goku, and it really is “the light in the darkness.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace. I am protector of the innocent. I am the light in the darkness. I am truth. Ally to good! Nightmare to you. pic.twitter.com/EmTax0yrWp — AshiiP (@ashiiiip) October 22, 2018

@Ashiiiip on Twitter shared the following carving of Kid Goku and fans are absolutely in love. Citing Goku’s Super Saiyan transformation scene with “I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace. I am protector of the innocent. I am the light in the darkness. I am truth. Ally to good! Nightmare to you,” it certainly puts you in a mood.

Pumpkin carvings are tough to do, so any clean carving that lets fans show off their love of Dragon Ball is an awesome accomplishment. Goku’s image won’t exactly scare anyone away, but it will be a fun experience for anyone who comes across this silhouette in the middle of the spooky Halloween evening.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.