‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Finally Reunites Cabba, Vegeta

One of the more favorable inclusions in Dragon Ball Super was the surprising mentor and pupil relationship between Vegeta and Universe 6’s Cabba. Vegeta saw something special in the young Saiyan, and it continued even when their universes fought against one another in the Tournament of Power.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has brought in the multiverse with a huge new threat, and the latest episode of the series saw a much anticipated reunion of Cabba and Vegeta.

When Universe 6 is attacked by a powerful new duo of villains, who seem to be having fun with the likes of Kale, Caulifla, Hit, and Cabba. They’re struggling to no end, with even the Supreme Kai of Universe 6 asking Universe 7 for help. Vegeta and Trunks appear toward the end of the episode to save them at the last minute, and the reunion between Cabba and Vegeta is about as moot as one would expect.

Cabba’s delighted to see his master there, but Vegeta quickly shuts it down by sternly telling him not to get distracted. Cabba then asks Vegeta who’s accompanying him, and this marks the first meeting between Cabba and Future Trunks. Essentially, both of Vegeta’s pupils have finally met.

Like most of the developments in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime, this is unfortunately far too short lived given the truncated run time of each new episode. The rest of the episode has to build toward the rest of the arc, so hopefully more of the reunion between Cabba and Vegeta will be explored at a later date. It’s the only reunion fans have until the chance comes around again with a new Dragon Ball project.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The Universal Conflict arc of the series began with Episode 7, which is currently live now. It’s titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, features return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites like Caulifla, Kale, Cabba, and Hit.

Episode 8 of the anime is currently scheduled for a release in late February, and is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The synopsis reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”