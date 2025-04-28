One Piece’s Luffy to Throw First Pitch at Fenway Park for Boston Red Sox Team Up

One Piece is teaming up with the Boston Red Sox for a huge new collaboration as Luffy is getting ready to throw the first pitch at Fenway Park later this week. One Piece has really been upping the ante for anime fans ever since it celebrated its 25th anniversary not long ago. This has resulted in a huge push to bring the franchise to all sorts of new eyes as One Piece has been collaborating with various sports teams in the last couple of years in some cool new ways. But one of the coolest team ups is coming with the Boston Red Sox later this week.

For its team up with the Boston Red Sox this year, Boston Red Sox x ONE PIECE Theme Day will be taking place on Saturday, May 3rd. The now sold out game (as of the time of this publication) will feature 6,300 fans as Monkey D. Luffy will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during the pregame ceremonies ahead of the 4:10 p.m. start time for the Red Sox-Twins game. This is a much bigger deal than the first team up between the two organizations as there is even more for One Piece fans to enjoy.

One Piece Day Is Coming to Fenway Park

As part of Boston Red Sox x ONE PIECE Theme Day on Saturday, May 3rd, all General Admission ticketholders will receive an exclusive Red Sox x ONE PIECE baseball jersey, and all VIP ticketholders will get a cool hat to go along with it. Before the game, there will also be special One Piece activities such as a special fan meet-up, photo opportunities with character mascots, and demo of the ONE PIECE Card Game and more. The full schedule of events for the day breaks down as such (in EST):

1:40 PM Fan Meet-Up (Sam Adams Deck)

1:40 PM Photo-Op with Monkey D. Luffy and Chopper Character Mascots (Big Concourse)

1:40 PM ONE PIECE Card Game Demo (Big Concourse)

4:10 PM Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins (Ballfield) / Ceremonial First Pitch by Monkey D. Luffy

If this is like any of the other One Piece game days that fans have been able to enjoy in the last few years, then it’s likely going to be a fun days for fans of both sports and anime.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece now has a lot of projects now in the works. One Piece’s anime is now airing new episodes on a weekly basis as it works through the next phase of the Egghead Arc, and you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. That’s not all as Netflix is also currently working on a full remake anime for the franchise. Titled The One Piece, this new anime will be adapting Oda’s manga from the very beginning but has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication.

Netflix also has a second season of the One Piece live-action series now in the works, but has also yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication. It will be sharing new information during Netflix’s TUDUM 2025 event later this May, so it likely won’t be much longer before fans get to see how One Piece will expand even further. With all these anime, movies, sports events and live-action shows, there’s a ton of One Piece for fans to enjoy for the foreseeable future to come.