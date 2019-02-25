‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 9 Synopsis Released

Dragon Ball Heroes isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. After the franchise debuted its promotional anime last year, the title is thriving in 2019, and a synopsis has surfaced for the show’s next episode.

So, if you are ready to meet up with Goku and Jiren, then you’ll want to stay tuned.

Recently, the team behind the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime released the show’s eighth episode, and it ended with an important update. The series’ site put up a title and synopsis for its next episode which fan-translators were quick to turn around online.

According to a fan known as Cipher, the ninth episode will be called “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide!” and come out in early March. A short description for the episode can be read below:

“Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

As you can see, this next episode will have plenty to unpack. Not only is Goku apparently being revived, but he will get to face off with Cumber once more. The showdown will involve Jiren as well, and fans are more than happy to see the Pride Trooper once more. After being introduced in Dragon Ball Super, Jiren became a favorite with netizens, and his absurd strength rivals that of Goku. So, it’s easy to understand why fans are excited to see the duo come together and perhaps team up against Cumber.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

