10 Best ’90s Vibes Anime, Ranked

To many, the 1990s are often regarded as the Golden Age of anime. Even if you were born after the decade or didn’t discover the beautiful medium until later in life, there’s something about anime produced in the ’90s that hits different. Maybe it’s the breathtaking animation that still holds up today. Maybe it’s the lack of fear about taking narrative risks. Or maybe it’s because these shows were setting the standard for modern anime.

Whatever you believe defined ’90s anime, there’s no arguing that these 10 shows helped to define the era. This isn’t a list of the best anime from the ’90s. Instead, this collects 10 shows that ooze that indescribably ’90s vibe that anime has lost in recent years. In the process, however, you’ll find a set of recommendations that’ll take you to a joyful era for anime fans and what makes the medium so special.

10. Slam Dunk (1993-1996)

Toei Animation

From the creator of Vagabond — and potentially the reason why that series will never be finished — Slam Dunk is one of the most iconic sports manga/anime of all time. The series helped to popularize the genre (who knew that nerds who had otherwise been ostricised by jocks wouldn’t be interested in sports anime?), leading to modern greats like Hajime no Ippo and Haikyu.

Slam Dunk follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school delinquent who inadvertently falls in love with basketball while trying to impress a girl. Discovering he has some innate talent in the sport, Sakuragi’s passion slowly grows.

9. Great Teacher Onizuka – GTO (1999-2000)

Pierrot

We all know the big hitters from the ’90s, but Great Teacher Onizuka is considered to be one of the best shows from the decade by those who have experienced it. The series featured incredibly relatable characters, emotional struggles, and hilarious antics, culminating in a series that leaves its audience forever changed.

Great Teacher Onizuka follows Ekichi Onizuka, an ex-gangster member with a low-level teaching job. In an attempt to turn his life around, he throws himself headfirst into his job and aspires to become the greatest teacher in the world.

8. Dragon Ball Z (1989-1996)

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z should need no introduction. Son Goku is one of the most iconic characters in the history of anime, and the late Akira Toriyama is one of the most celebrated mangakas around the world. Dragon Ball Z doesn’t just earn its place on this list because it was an iconic show that defined ’90s anime for many people, despite originally airing in the end of the 1980s. It was also the stepping stone for millions of people to dive deeper into the world of anime.

For the five people in the world who haven’t seen it, Dragon Ball Z is a sequel to the original Dragon Ball. Audiences join Son Goku as an adult as he and his friends defend the Earth from extraterrestrial threats and whacky villains.

7. Rurouni Kenshin (1996-1998)

Studio Gallop

A samurai series without fantastical elements is somewhat of a rarity in anime, but Rurouni Kenshin still defines the historical action genre. Created by disgraced mangaka, Nobuhiro Watsuki, Rurouni Kenshin was another anime gateway drug released in the ’90s. The series also featured jaw dropping animation and that moody tone that defined anime from the decade.

Rurouni Kenshin was one of the original anime redemption arcs. The series follows Himura Kenshin, once the most feared samurai in Japan, who now wanders the country protecting innocent people with his reverse-bladed katana.

6. Sailor Moon (1992)

Toei Animation

Sailor Moon is another series that should need absolutely no introduction. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon ushered in the magical anime girl revolution that is still going strong today. Add to that its iconic OP and that timeless Moon Prism Power Make Up scene, which was re-used time and time again in the series, and it’s hard to argue against Sailor Moon‘s place on this list.

Sailor Moon follows Usagi Tsukino, who gains the powers of the titular Sailor Moon from a magical talking cat. As well as battling the forces of the Dark Kingdom, Usagi/Sailor Moon was tasked with locating the missing moon princess.

5. Berserk (1997-1998)

Oriental Light and Magic

Is Berserk the greatest anime adaptation of all time? Not by a long shot. Is it a good show? That’s debatable. But, despite the many justified critiques leveled against the series, the original Berserk anime is still incredibly influential, and its gorgeous animation has since become iconic with contemporary audiences.

Created by the late Kentaro Miura, Berserk follows Guts through a dark fantasy world inspired by medieval Europe. Guts travels the world with his Dragon Slayer sword, desperately seeking revenge on the one who wronged him… Griffith.

4. Initial D First Stage (1998)

Studio Comet

Another ’90s anime that is often overshadowed by the big hitters from the decade, Initial D First Stage is arguably the epitome of what fans love about ’90s anime. It’s overdramatic, the animation oozes that ’90s aesthetic, and, like a lot of great anime from the decade, it introduced audiences to a new niche: street racing. Even with its now laughable 3D animation, Initial D First Stage is still a phenomenal ’90s anime.

Created by Shuichi Shigeno, the show follows Takumi Fujiwara, who is the only one of his friends not interested in cars. But, when he unknowingly wins a local race while on his drive home from work, Takumi finds himself thrown head first into the underground world of street racing.

3. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

Studio Gainax

Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most lauded anime of all time. Gundam had already ushered in the mecha revolution, and robots battling kaiju was a long-established trope. Evangelion’s particular claims to fame in the genre, however, are how they dive into the complex psyches of its main cast, deploying poignant spiritual imagery and themes throughout as well. But one can argue that the true beauty of Evangelion is in its breathtaking animation, which will always stand the test of time, and its incredibly complex, mind-boggling narrative.

Evangelion is one of those shows that every anime fan needs to watch at least once in their lifetime. The single-season anime follows Shinji Ikari as he battles with his own deep-rooted emotional trauma and helps to defend the Earth from the monstrous Angels threatening humankind.

2. Trigun (1998)

Madhouse

Trigun should be considered a big hitter of the ’90s anime scene, but the show has unfortunately been overshadowed by the other entries on this list. Like our number one spot, Trigun blends the western genre with sci-fi and introduced one of the most visually distinct anime protagonists of the decade, Vash the Stampede.

Created by Yasuhiro Nightow, we follow Vash as he attempts to dodge the endless wave of bounty hunters looking to collect the $60,000,000 bounty on his head. Despite earning the nickname “The Human Typhoon” who kills men, women, and children, the real Vash claims to have never taken another life.

1. Cowboy Bebop (1998)

Studio Sunrise

Was any other show going to take the top spot on this list? Shinichiro Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop utterly defines the “vibe” of ’90s anime. The series boasts that aesthetically gorgeous ’90s animation, kick-ass action, and a soundtrack that has stayed with fans for over two decades since its release.

Cowboy Bebop follows Spike Spiegal, an intergalactic bounty hunter, as he traverses the galaxy trying to keep himself fed. Along with his partner, Jet, and the ragtag crew they meet along the way, we travel the galaxy with Spike and the crew of the Bebop as they catch bounties and confront their troubled pasts.