Dragon Ball Debuts Golden Metal Cooler

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally launched the next episode of its promotional anime series, and there are no signs of slowing down as the fight with the Core Area reaches across the multiverse. This has opened up the anime to new characters, and new forms for old returning favorites as well. After surprisingly making his return to the Dragon Ball franchise in the Prison Planet arc of the promotional anime, Cooler has only gotten more powerful with each appearance.

Previously revealing that he reached a Golden transformation like his brother Freeza, Episode 12 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes debuted a surprising update to his Metal form too: Golden Metal Cooler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite his Golden form boost, Cooler was trounced by the Evil Saiyan Cumber in a previous episode of the series. Heading to Universe 3, Cooler re-appeared in his later Metal form with a few new modifications. This Cooler already seemed stronger as he kept up with Cumber’s base and Super Saiyan forms, but this divide between the two gets even bigger when Cooler transforms once more.

Debuting his Golden Metal Cooler transformation, he’s far faster and stronger than Super Saiyan Cumber. He completely defeats him, and it’s clear that this form is not just a visual upgrade. But although he received these upgrades from the Big Gete Star like his original appearance in the Dragon Ball Z film The Return of Cooler, this one comes with an overheating issue which forces Cooler to retreat before delivering the final blow on Cumber. So while strong, it’s clear Cooler needs to train with this Golden form much like Freeza did when he first unleashed it.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

Episode 12 of the series is now live and is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”