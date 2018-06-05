New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Teases Villain’s Big Plans

Dragon Ball Heroes is about to become one of the franchise’s most far-out anime ventures yet. The impending miniseries will drop in July, giving fans a look at Super Dragon Ball Heroes and its ‘Prison Planet’ arc. And, thanks to some new details fans have learned a bit about its villain’s plans.

From the looks of it, Dragon Ball Heroes is set to follow the game pretty closely. Not long ago, a synopsis for its anime adaptation went live, and you can can read the translated blurb below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

The blurb confirms a few important facts, but fans are paying rather close attention to Fu. The new character hasn’t been seen in an anime before, but his mysterious debut and shady identity have got fans nervous. And, as gamers already know, that hunch is correct.

According to the anime’s bio for Fu, the character “claims to be Trunk’s friend” but his identity is a mystery. The bio also calls the character aloof, and that descriptor has been to talk about everyone from Frost to Cell. In the video games, Fu ends up being a layered villain who uses the Dragon Balls to gran a wish. He summons an Evil Saiyan to do his bidding, jails guys like Future Trunks at his Prison Planet, and he goes on to fight several versions of Goku. So, fans will get to see how Fu fleshes out his evil agenda when he makes his big anime intro this summer.

Need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

