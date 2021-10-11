Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Anime’s Next Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has revealed the release date for the anime’s next new episode! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is currently making its way through the Big Bang Mission arc of the original, and with its previous episode capped off the fight against Goku Black and his upgraded power. Now the next phase of this arc is set to kick off with the next episode, and fans have been wondering what to expect to see from this next phase of the fight as it’s teased that Fu will be getting into the fight more directly.

As for when fans will be able to check out this next step in the arc, Super Dragon Ball Heroes (as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) has announced that the next episode of the Big Bang Mission arc will be hitting on October 24th. The new episode will be exclusive to Japan, however, but fans have been able to glean some major new info from each new release alongside their drops overseas thanks to the debuts of some wild new forms and more taking battles in an intense new direction.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission Episode 7 is described as such, “After defeating Goku Black, the Scarlet Masked Saiyan, Goku and co. escape from the fake universe. But, their mortal enemy, Fu with whom they once fought a fierce battle, stands in their way once again. How will Goku and others stand up to the new-found power of Fu?” As teased by the synopsis for the next episode, now that Goku and the others have escaped Fu’s new universe, they’ll be able to take on Fu himself next.

Fu's been one of the more interesting additions to the franchise ever since he was introduced alongside the Prison Planet arc in the Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime's first season, and it's been building toward a confrontation with him through the arcs since. But fans have yet to get to see the full extent of this new villain's power, and that finally might be what's in the cards for the next episodes.