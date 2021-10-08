Dragon Ball Heroes Synopsis Teases Fuu’s Next Stand





Dragon Ball Super is currently telling the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc in the pages of its manga, and is set to release a new film in 2022 that further explores the lives of Z Fighters like Piccolo, Pan, and Krillin to name a few. On top of these projects in the Shonen franchise by Akira Toriyama, the spin-off anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has currently finished the battle against Goku Black and it seems that the next episode is set to bring back the mad scientist from the Dark Demon Dimension Fuu.

The Space-Time War Arc, the storyline currently playing out in the spin-off anime series, not only brought back Goku Black with his new Super Saiyan 3 Rose form, but it also brought in the sibling tag-team of Freeza and Cooler into the fray, along with the likes of Cumber the Evil Saiyan and the biological nightmare of the Red Ribbon Army, Cell. With the spin-off series able to dive into a number of battles and characters that otherwise might not get a spotlight in the main Dragon Ball Super series, it will be interesting to see what new surprises emerge as Fuu continues to create a plan for revenge for the destruction of the Dark Demon Dimension.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the description for the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which is set to arrive later this month and will see Goku and Vegeta joined by the mysterious hooded Saiyan that helped in their battle against the nefarious doppelganger known as Goku Black:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1446019931267481606

The seventh episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission reads as such:

“After defeating Goku Black, The Scarlet Masked Saiyan, Goku and company escape from the fake universe. But, their mighty enemy Fuu with whom they once fought a fierce battle stands in their way once again. How will Goku and others stand up to the new-found power of Fuu?”

Though the primary villain of the past episodes of the spin-off was Goku Black, it will be interesting to see how the likes of Cell and other villains of the Space-Time War come into play during this upcoming episode.

What do you think of this layout of the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes?