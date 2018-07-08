‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Namedrops the Time Patrol

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently released a special promotional anime for the Universe Mission 2 storyline of the game, and it introduced some fun elements into the franchise anime fans have loved.

Along with a Goku from another universe, the short promo anime also namedropped the Time Patrol, an integral part of many of franchise’s video games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse.

When the alternate world Goku fights with Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku, he mentions he was there in the Prison Planet in the first place because he was on a mission from the Time Patrol. Trunks has been kidnapped and imprisoned by Fu, and now this new Goku is going to work with the mainline Goku and Vegeta to find him.

Dragon Ball Heroes has become famous for meshing different canon and non-canon elements of the franchise into one project, and this is the first time the Time Patrol have been represented outside of animated cutscenes in games. The Time Patrol, which Future Trunks and this alternate universe Goku work for, is the main base for the missions in Dragon Ball Xenoverse.

They help patch up holes or anomalies in the timeline, and Fu actually made his first appearance as a downloadable character in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Dragon Ball Heroes actually adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

The synopsis for the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime reads as such:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Gokuand the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.