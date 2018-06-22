‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Releases First Footage

If you have been waiting for a new fix of Dragon Ball, then you are about to be rewarded for your patience. The anime is set to unleash a new promotional project upon audiences this July, and the first trailer for Dragon Ball Heroes has finally gone live.

As you can see above, the preview for Dragon Ball Heroes is an action-packed one. The reel shows the first-look at the one-off as the promotional anime is slated to premiere on July 1. So far, two episodes have been confirmed for the special venture, and this trailer promises some big things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does the trailer show off Son Goku and Vegeta but they’re joined by some new faces. The anime will adapt the ‘Prison Planet’ arc from the popular Super Dragon Ball Heroes video games, so guys like Fu will be around. The so-called Prison Planet is shown in this brief trailer, and fans are also given a look at a mysterious Evil Saiyan who lives life in a straight jacket.

Of course, Future Trunks can also be seen with Future Mai. The fan-favorite character is a major part of this story, so audiences will get to see how the Dragon Ball Z fighter is doing. Oh, and Super Saiyan 4 Goku is seen fighting a version of himself before Super Saiyan Blue Vegito pops up at the trailer’s end. If that isn’t enough to make you watch, then what is?

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the promotional anime’s synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Are you excited about this Dragon Ball spin-off? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!