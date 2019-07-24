Dragon Ball Teaser Previews Ultra Instinct’s Big Return

Dragon Ball fans have their favorite transformations, but there is one leading the pack these days. Thanks to Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku was able to tap into Ultra Instinct at last, but he has yet to master the form. Still, he can tap into the complete form now and again which fans are always hyped to see.

And thanks to a recent teaser, fans learned Ultra Instinct Goku is ready to make a big sort of return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Shueisha put the spotlight on Dragon Ball at a recent carnival event. It was there a teaser went live for Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime, and the Universe Mission 10 teaser saw Goku power into a familiar state.

UVM 10 Preview Shows Hearts vs Complete Ultra Instinct Goku 😲 pic.twitter.com/LstKU2iJXF — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 22, 2019

With Hearts all juiced up, the villain found himself going against Goku who is in his full Ultra Instinct form. The Saiyan’s hair is an unmistakable shade of silver, and his irises match. Hearts does not seem to overwhelmed fighting Ultra Instinct Goku, but fans know his confidence will not last for long. After all, Goku has proven how over-powered his Ultra Instinct form is, and Hearts can just look at Jiren to see what kind of beatdown is in store for him once the Saiyan powers up.

So, are you excited to see Ultra Instinct Goku make a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.