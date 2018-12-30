‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Reveals New Arc’s Synopsis

Dragon Ball is plenty busy these days, and it looks like the franchise has no plans to slow down. With a film headings its way to U.S. theaters next month, Son Goku has lots to do, and it seems Super Dragon Ball Heroes is about to make the Saiyan a little bit busier.

After all, the series’ anime is about to kick off a new arc, and it sounds like a doozy.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes released its sixth episode, and it was there fans were teased with the series’ next step. The promotional anime is ready to embark on a new arc, and the first synopsis for the ‘Universal Conflict’ story has surfaced online. (via Cipher DB)

You can read the packed blurb below:

“Trunks, Vegeta, and the others have escaped from the Prison planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy?

Fierce battles between each universes’ strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc!”

As it turns out, this new arc will focus heavily on Vegeta and those he managed to transport from the Prison Planet. While Goku stayed back to fight Cumber, Vegeta and the gang transported to safety in order to nurse their wounds. Now, it turns out the group will be roped into a new skirmish almost immediately after escaping their last one. And, most importantly, this new arc seems like it will bring Vegeta to a world he never knew as Universe 6 may call the Saiyan home to Planet Sadala before all is said and done.

So, are you excited for this brand-new Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.