‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Brings Back Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue Evolution

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has definitely taken fans by surprise as the series has reached the double digits, and fans are definitely excited to see what comes next as the promotional anime shows no sign of stopping. Previous episodes have been filled to the brim with fan-service, and the latest is no different as it brings back Vegeta’s rarely seen Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution.

As Vegeta prepares to fight a newly fused Android enemy, Vegeta gets tired of being left waiting on the side as even more powerful enemies appear so he pushes beyond his Super Saiyan Blue form once more and unleashes his sparkly state.

The Super Saiyan Blue Evolution form first debuted during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super. Though it was an exclusive form to the anime series, it eventually made its return in the manga’s version of the tournament as well. Vegeta may not have reached the same level as Goku’s Ultra Instinct, but at least his own unique form has made a return.

Vegeta pushes beyond his Super Saiyan God form and evolves as he fights against the fused Kamioren. There’s a tease that it might even be stronger than its appearance in the official anime series as Future Trunks is surprised to see him evolving even further. Though Trunks never got to see this form in action, he will soon as Episode 11 of the series will be bringing out much of Super Saiyan Blue Evolution’s power.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 10 of the series is now live and is titled “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?”

