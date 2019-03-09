‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals A Full Vegeta Takeover

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ latest arc saw the introduction of a new group of villains to the promotional anime series, and two of the newest additions gave fans Dragon Ball GT flashbacks as they resembled the famous foe Baby.

The latest episode of the series takes this one step further and sees Vegeta get possessed by one of these villains as he takes on a look all too familiar to Dragon Ball GT fans.

After revealing their body snatching abilities in the previous episode, the Tsufurian (Tuffles in the English dub) creations Oren and Kamin head to Universe 11 to battle Vegeta and Future Trunks. Shortly after they arrive, Oren manages to possess Vegeta. Vegeta wears an outfit reminiscent of Oren’s here, but what will stand out to fans is the rest of his look.

Like his possession in Dragon Ball GT, Vegeta’s hair turns white, his eyes turn completely blue, and two large spikes emerge from his back like his Super Baby Vegeta form. Taking over Vegeta’s body gives Oren a huge boost of strength and there’s no sign of Vegeta struggling to escape from this possession just yet.

Oren Vegeta manages to fight off Future Trunks with ease, and even later squares off against Jiren pretty evenly. But there’s no indication of just how strong Oren can get in Vegeta’s body just yet. There’s also the worry of whether or not he can tap into Vegeta’s God Ki, which would make him a much fiercer foe than before.

But this is an all-too familiar position for Vegeta to be in, and he has escaped before. If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

