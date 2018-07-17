‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Lets A Berserk Goku Loose

Super Dragon Ball Heroes released the second episode of their brief promotional anime project, and after giving fans sights they never thought they’d see like a powerful Evil Saiyan, the series also introduced other cool new ideas.

Of of those cool new ideas is an evil ki that causes Goku to go berserk, giving fans a new side of Goku never-seen-before.

When first confronting the Evil Saiyan Cumber, Goku tries to punch him but can’t make it through his ki. Goku then gets caught in this strange ki, and it overpowers him. This then causes him to lose his mind and fight against a strange team up of Vegeta, Future Trunks, and Cooler.

When it’s explained that touching Cumber’s ki is what causes people to go berserk, Cooler steps in and ends the fight with the berserk Goku. Although Goku was able to overpower Vegeta and Trunks, when Cooler transforms into Golden Cooler he is able to counter Berserk’s Goku’s power.

Luckily for all of them, Goku is only Super Saiyan when he goes berserk so Cooler is able to knock him back and unconscious so he snaps out of the rage at the end of the episode. But to be completely honest, rage is a good look for Goku.

Episode 3 of this promotional anime will air in September. It’s titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Gokuand Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”

If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.