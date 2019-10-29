Dragon Ball Heroes Draws Major Naruto Shippuden Comparison

Dragon Ball Heroes is laying out all its cards on the table, re-introducing the fusion character of Gogeta, the Dragon Ball character created when both Goku and Vegeta perform the fusion dance. With Hearts gaining the all powerful transformation of “the God Killer”, the Z Fighters are going to need all the help they can get in order to bring the villain down. During the seventeenth episode of the spin-off series, fans noticed that the major villain holds allusion to a certain character from the popular ninja series, Naruto: Shippuden, where the powers of Hearts and Pain seem intertwined!

Reddit User RhodyM8 shared the comparison between the insane gravity powers of Hearts and those of the Naruto: Shippuden’s Akatsuki member, Pain, who managed to discover a ninjutsu technique that granted him the ability to manipulate the gravity around his opponents:

While Hearts is a deadly villain, his impact on the Dragon Ball series is negligable in comparison to that of Pain’s on the franchise of Naruto. In a fight between Pain and the mentor of Naruto, Jiraiya, the former teacher/wielder of the Sage Path was killed in his fight against the Akatsuki who inhabited multiple bodies when he was fighting an opponent. Eventually, Pain came into direct conflict with Naruto and the young, future Hokage managed to use a combination of his own powers to defeat his master’s killer.

Whether or not Hearts will actually manage to kill one of the Z Fighters is up in the air, though considering Dragon Ball Heroes is essentially an out of continuity tale, we wouldn’t put money on it when all was said and done.

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime series for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is now live. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”

