‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 2 Trailer Surfaces Online

Dragon Ball Heroes may be best known as a video game, but the franchise is toeing into anime these days. The folks at Bandai gifted the series with its very own anime, and the promotional project is about to debut its second episode.

So, if you want a sneak-peek at the update, then you just need to head to social media.

In a matter of hours, a new event in Japan will host the premiere of Dragon Ball Heroes‘ second episode, but you can find its trailer online. The clip is making the rounds after it debuted on-site at the promotional anime’s premiere, and it has a lot to unpack.

As you can see above, the trailer begins with a look at a mysterious Saiyan. The character, who was shown at the end of episode one, is seen powering up some red-black ki while rocks float around him. The sinister aura seems to unlock a new side of Goku as the Super Saiyan appears to go berserk, and Vegeta is a bit thrown by the shift.

Of course, there is more to the trailer than just a raging Goku. Towards the middle, Super Saiyan Future Trunks is seen in his green prison garb as he spots a newcomer. It turns out that the fighter is none other than Cooler, and the non-canon character picks a fight with Goku. And, before too long, Cooler stuns by revealing his very first Golden transformation which Freeza created a few years back.

With the final episode of Dragon Ball Heroes on the horizon, fans are eager to see this super-short update go live. The fantastical show promises to live out all of your Dragon Ball fan-fiction dreams, and Golden Cooler is just the icing on top of the overly sweet treat.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Will you be tuning into this final Dragon Ball Heroes episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!