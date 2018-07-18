‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Trailer Reveals Super Saiyan Cumber and Kaio-ken Vegito

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 2 gave fans a whole slew of exciting developments, including the debut of new Saiyan villain Cumber, the debut of Golden Cooler, and a last-minute appearance from Goku and Vegeta’s fused persona, Vegito! Dragon Ball Heroes episode 3 is looking even more exciting, as the trailer above reveals the upcoming battle between Super Saiyan Cumber, and Vegito with a Kaio-ken powerup!

New Hatchihyack looks over designed, and did Cumber really need to surpass SS with the Super Ozaru? He was already fighting SSGSS Kaio-Ken Vegetto… pic.twitter.com/yv51n3S2qf — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) July 16, 2018



In addition to the trailer, the Dragon Ball Heroes promo image above reveals Cumber in his Super Ozaru form, which has led to a lot of fan speculation about how this battle is going to go. There’s a bit of discrepancy between the trailer’s reveal of SSBKK Vegito fighting Cumber, and then the promo of the evil Saiyan powering up to his Super Ozaru form (or “Golden Ozaru” as some fans have named it). The question at hand is: if it takes SSBKK Vegito to keep pace with Cumber in his SSJ form, what kind of power-up response will be needed when Cumber goes Super Ozaru?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 3’s synopsis reveals how things will progress, but it seems that we’ll have to wait until episode 4 to find out the full arc of the battle:

“The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-Ken Explodes!

The evil Saiyan ‘Cumber’ has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior, Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-Ken!! Cumber counters by unleashing an amazing form.“

As stated, it seems episode 3 of Dragon Ball Heroes will detail how SSBKK Vegito brings the fight to Cumber, and how the evil Saiyan responds by unleashing his Ozaru form. Fan theories are already jumping to some big conclusions, such as Vegito going Ultra Instinct, in order keep pace. Since Dragon Ball Heroes is essentially built on fan-service moments, nothing is impossible; Vegito could go UI, and the promo anime would be free of any of the major continuity snags that such a transformation would cause.

We’ll see for ourselves once Dragon Ball Heroes episode 3 and 4 arrive.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.