‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reunites Future Trunks With Zamasu

Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series has put all of the multiverse on notice as six new powerful foes aim to not only destroy the Omni-King, but destroy every strong mortal in their path.

But one of the foes is a familiar face in the returning Merged Zamasu, and fans saw his reunion with Future Trunks in the latest episode.

The latest episode of the series revealed the final member of the Core Area villain group, Hearts, as he revealed not only a scary new ability but the powerful weapon, the Universe Seed. But this also saw him bring in Merged Zamasu to Universe 6, where Vegeta and Future Trunks had come to fight alongside Universe 6’s warriors.

Zamasu still has his hatred for mortals, and threatens that Hearts should not order him around. And this is where Future Trunks and Vegeta see Zamasu has returned. Unfortunately, due to the pace of the episode, all they have time to do is react to the fact that he’s come back. They both question his return, and soon the episode starts building to an even greater confrontation to come.

Merged Zamasu was one of the strongest foes in the Dragon Ball canon, and was pretty much unstoppable. Even with Future Trunks’ strongest abilities yet, he, Goku, and Vegeta could not bring him down. With him being erased by the Omni-King at the end of the Future Trunks arc, fans have been wondering how he’s come back to life in Heroes. Either way, Zamasu’s on a mission of vengeance and Future Trunks will be in his path.

Hopefully Zamasu and Future Trunks will clash officially in future episodes of the series. Episode 9 of the series is currently scheduled to release March 14 in Japan. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

If you want to catch it for yourself, Episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is online now. It’s titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

