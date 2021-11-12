Dragon Ball: What We Know About Fuu’s New Form





Super Dragon Ball Heroes, since first hitting the anime scene, has explored some dangerous new territory for the world of the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, with the mad scientist of the Dark Demon Dimension, Fuu, being at the forefront of villainy throughout the run of the spin-off. Now, the nefarious antagonist has returned to the series following the defeat of Goku Black and his Super Saiyan 3 Rose form, sporting a brand new transformation which was enough to defeat not just on Gogeta, but two, proving this form is unlike anything that has come before.

An official description for Fuu in his new form from Super Dragon Ball Heroes reads as such:

“He wanted to create a new universe, so he created a Fake Universe with the power of the Universe Tree. He was trapped in the Time Labyrinth, and was forced to use the power of the god bird, Dogidogi to escape. Due to a space-time distortion, he transformed into his younger self, but merged with the god bird at the same time, and as a result, he obtained unknown powers…”

Fuu has always been a threat to both the Z Fighters of the main universe and the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol, though at the start it was more based on his intelligence rather than his power level. As time marched forward in the spin-off and his origins were revealed, Fuu began becoming more powerful, having been chosen by the Dark Demon Dimension to become its new king. With his new fusion, he was been transformed into a young boy but also has been apparently given enough strength to ward off a quarter of Gokus and Vegetas.

The Dark Demon Dimension, where Fuu hails from, hasn’t played a major role in the main continuity of the Shonen franchise, though it did have a key role in the Majin Buu Saga, as it was the homeland of the villainous servant of Babidi, Dabora. In the Heroes series, Dabora even returned in the past of the storyline with a major upgrade, proving that any character, good or bad, can return in this spin-off.

Via DBS Chronicles