‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases Second Episode

Bandai’s Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the second episode of the special promotional anime for the arcade game, and it comes with all sorts of great fan service that fans have been wanting from this short lived event series.

Read on to find out what you might have missed from Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 2, “Goku Goes Berserk! The Evil Saiyan’s Rampage!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Evil Saiyan” is seen breaking out of his prison in the middle of a volcano. Fu watches along on a screen cheering about the Evil Saiyan’s massive power. Vegeta and Goku are still looking for Trunks, but are interrupted when the Saiyan comes speeding towards them. The Evil Saiyan, still in a straitjacket, begins launching a barrage of ki blasts at Goku and Vegeta. Vegeta says he’s never felt such an evil ki before as the two of them charge at the Saiyan, with Goku going Super Saiyan. Goku tries to punch the Evil Saiyan, but is caught within his ki. Goku then rears back as the evil ki takes him over. He goes berserk, attacking Vegeta. Vegeta’s knocking back each ki blast, but when a stray shot flies toward Future Mai, Trunks shows up to save her. Trunks begins fighting Goku while Vegeta goes for the Saiyan. But when Vegeta speeds toward him, he’s blasted by Cooler. Fu then explains that the Evil Saiyan Kanba has an evil ki that breaks the minds of those that touch it. Vegeta’s surprised at the name Kanba, but he doesn’t have much time to think as Trunks explains Cooler is on their side. Cooler’s only helping due to a common goal, as he begins fighting the berserk Goku. He then says if Freeza was able to transform into Golden Freeza, then he would be able to do the same. Transforming into Golden Cooler, he quickly knocks Goku back then unleashes a giant ball of ki on the Evil Saiyan. This turns Goku back to normal. Kanba emerges unscathed and says he likes them and challenges them to fight. Unleashing a new barrage of ki, he breaks out of his straitjacket into a more powerful state. Future Mai gives Goku and Vegeta the Potara earrings, and Trunks begins fighting Kanba to distract him while they fuse. Trunks is quickly subdued by Kanba, who begins to choke him as Golden Cooler’s ki blasts are ineffective on Kanba’s ki. Then Goku and Vegeta successfully fuse into Vegeto, who turns Super Saiyan Blue as the fight between Kanba and Vegeto begins.

If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.