Dragon Ball Heroes Sees Piccolo, Android 17 Join the Battle

One of the strongest, most overlooked rivalries in Dragon Ball is between the former Demon King, Piccolo, and Android 17. Originally giving fans one of the most vicious fights in the franchise’s history during the “Android/Cell Saga”, the pair of unlikely fighters have recently become friends during their time brawling side by side during the Tournament of Power. The spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has brought the pair back into the fold against the villainous Hearts.

As Hearts and his crew arrive for the first time in Universe 7, the typical trio of Saiyans, Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks, have arrived to put a stop to his plans. Luckily, the Super Saiyans manage to get some much needed back up from Piccolo and Android 17, who seem to move lock and step with each other in combating this terrifying new threat.

When Piccolo and Android 17 fought for the first time in Dragon Ball Z, the Namekian had just merged with his “good side” in the form of Kami, giving him a somewhat new personality and a much needed power-up. Now the strongest of the Z fighters at the time, Piccolo and 17 fought tooth and claw against one another, delivering devastating blows that would have felled nearly anyone else in the series. While the fight was cut short due to the arrival of Cell in his first form, fans have been itching for a rematch.

17 now is far above Piccolo in terms of overall power level, comparable to the levels reached by Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form. Of all the fighters in Universe 7, Android 17 managed to come out on top during the Tournament of Power thanks not just to his power level, but also due to his ability to never truly “deplete energy” and not grow tired. When Freeza and Goku managed to take down Jiren, 17 survived the onslaught and was the last man standing.

In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Piccolo and 17 now find themselves against the might of Oren and Kamin, two androids under Hearts’ employ. Once the two fuse, they offer an entirely new threat to both the Namekian and Android. Now, we know a lot of crazy stuff tends to happen in Dragon Ball Heroes, and if we had to put our money on one of the absolute craziest events, we would say that a fusion between Android 17 and Piccolo may be in the cards.

What do you want to see from Android 17 and Piccolo after their arrival in Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What would be the best name for a fusion between these two characters? Piccolo 17?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.