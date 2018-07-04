‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Shares Vegito’s Newest Form

It looks like Super Dragon Ball Heroes has done it again. The popular series has never been bigger thanks to its recent promotional anime, and Bandai isn’t letting that spotlight go to waste.

Don’t believe it? Well, all you have to do is check out the opening for the game’s latest Universe Mission to see what the fandom’s new fuss is about. After all, who can see Super Saiyan Blue Vegito go Kaio-Ken and not do a double take?

As you can see above, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is here with this special form. The game recently welcomed its third Universe Mission arc, and its anime opening kicks off with a big Vegito power-up. Not only does the fused character make an appearance but it even goes so far as to whip out a new form for Cumber, the Evil Saiyan.

As far as looks go, this form comes off much like you’d expect. Once Vegito merges via the Potara earrings, the characters flies into Super Saiyan Blue. However, Vegito isn’t about to underestimate Cumber and immediately powers up their Kaio-Ken. There is no telling what multiplier this Kaio-Ken is sitting at, but one thing is for sure: Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken Vegito is definitely a mouthful.

Of course, this video game blip doesn’t equate the new form to canon, but this anime opening gives fans an idea of what the transformation would look like. Just like how Goku has used Kaio-Ken whilst in Super Saiyan Blue, Vegito can use the strength enhancer the same way. Still, Cumber is able to withstand a punch by Vegito in this form, and the Evil Saiyan hasn’t even gone Super Saiyan yet. There’s no telling how high Vegito will have to knock up its power to fight Cumber, so it might be time for Goku to try out a higher Kaio-Ken multiplier.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

