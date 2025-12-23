Dragon Ball Hilariously Returns Thanks to Cartoon Network Revival

With this year’s Jump Festa recently ending earlier this month, Dragon Ball fans are counting down the days until the “Genki Dama Festival” takes place next month. Slated to explore the future of the franchise via various avenues, the upcoming event will make up for the lack of the shonen franchise at the recent Shonen Jump event. Hilariously, the Z-Fighters’ series has made a comeback thanks to a Cartoon Network series given new life on Hulu. While Goku and company don’t directly appear in this new Easter Egg, the world forged by Akira Toriyama, and the art of fusion, has hit a new reality.

In The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, the sixth episode of its second season doesn’t just feature traditional Dragon Ball auras; it also gives us characters fusing in the style of both the fusion dance and Potarra earrings. The episode titled “The Synthesis” sees Nicole and Yuki Yoshida attend their daughters’ career day and unfortunately, failing to impress their daughters in the process. When the two mothers encounter one another in the restroom, they decide to “team up” by fusing in a Dragon Ball style, with the animated series even employing anime-like art and a “narrator” who sounds like he was ripped straight from Dragon Ball Z. The fused being calls herself “Nicoshida” and is set to prove herself to her daughters. You can check out the Dragon Ball references for yourselves below.

Gumball went above and beyond with their new references to Dragon Ball! pic.twitter.com/rzkQIMGQEh — Hype (@DbsHype) December 22, 2025

Dragon Ball Fusions For The Win

Cartoon Network & Toei Animation

In response to their mothers’ fusion, both Anais and Masami perform a fusion dance of their own to challenge their mothers in combat. Hilariously, Gumball and Darwin find themselves unable to pull off the same technique, though luckily, the pair aren’t fused into a far stranger being. The mothers and daughters in their new fused state battle one another in a fight that would be worthy of Akira Toriyama’s shonen universe, taking their confrontation to the skies and then into outer space. Eventually, all the parties make peace, with Masami and Anais hilariously stating that they will love their mothers no matter what their power levels are. The Gumball franchise has long made countless references to the anime world, but this Dragon Ball-themed installment might take the cake.

Luckily, there is a strong possibility of more anime references in Gumball’s future, as The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball recently announced that it was renewed for two additional seasons. With the second season recently released on Hulu, seasons three and four will likely do the same and be exclusive to the streaming service versus airing on Cartoon Network. As of the writing of this article, Hulu has yet to confirm when we can expect these new seasons to arrive, but there are sure to be plenty of Gumball enthusiasts happy to return to the world whenever they land.

